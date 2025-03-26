Wrapped TAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,870.51 (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and $10,870.51 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for $277.47 or 0.00315243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,899.29 or 0.99865852 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.16 or 0.99563491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO was first traded on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 124,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 124,642.95530318. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 268.94616877 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $6,307.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.