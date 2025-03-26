Worksport (WKSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Worksport Price Performance

Shares of WKSP stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.11. Worksport has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $17.50 price target on shares of Worksport in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worksport in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Worksport in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

