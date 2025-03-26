Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 64,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $252.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.97 and its 200-day moving average is $255.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total value of $14,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $105,735,200. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

