Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 545.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,532 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 165,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

