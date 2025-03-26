WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 40.9% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 642,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

