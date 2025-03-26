WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
