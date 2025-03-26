WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

