WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Declares Dividend of $0.35

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
DEW traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $56.54.
About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.