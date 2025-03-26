WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:ELD)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (ELD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and invests in both investment- and non-investment-grade government and corporate bonds from emerging countries denominated in local currencies.

