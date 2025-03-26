William Blair Weighs in on J.Jill’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

J.Jill Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JILL opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $297.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in J.Jill by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 921,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 285,715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

