WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $23,216.35 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00109171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00008070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

