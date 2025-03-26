White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
White Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
White Gold Company Profile
