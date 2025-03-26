White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

White Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.