What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Scotiabank increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPM. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$18.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $589,696. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

