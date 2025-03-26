What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for CIGI FY2025 Earnings?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.49. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $124.68 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

