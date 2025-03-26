What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Brunswick Q2 Earnings?

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BC opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brunswick has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,646,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brunswick by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 325,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.