What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Brunswick Q2 Earnings?

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BC opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brunswick has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,646,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brunswick by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 325,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.