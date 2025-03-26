What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Malibu Boats Q4 Earnings?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of MBUU opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,533,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.