What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Celanese FY2026 Earnings?

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.61 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Celanese has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

