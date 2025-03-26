What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Celanese FY2026 Earnings?

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.61 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion.
Celanese Stock Performance
CE stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Celanese has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.
Celanese Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.
Institutional Trading of Celanese
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
