What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AVTX Q1 Earnings?

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($19.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $34.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,186,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,123.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 550,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 505,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

