What is Cormark’s Forecast for MAG Silver FY2026 Earnings?

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

MAG opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

