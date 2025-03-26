What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Abacus Life Q1 Earnings?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Abacus Life Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABL opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
