What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Abacus Life Q1 Earnings?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABL opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

About Abacus Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abacus Life by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 74,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

