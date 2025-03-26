Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
WEA stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
