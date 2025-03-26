Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

