Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $164,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 676.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.