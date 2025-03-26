Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.