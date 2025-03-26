Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires 902 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
