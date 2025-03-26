Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.