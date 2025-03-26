Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HURN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.15. 12,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,972. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

