Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

KBH stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

