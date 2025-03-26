Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Sells 338 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

