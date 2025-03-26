Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Unum Group accounts for about 1.9% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

