Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Chardan Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wallbox
Wallbox Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Wallbox
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.