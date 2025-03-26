Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Chardan Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

