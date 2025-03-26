Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wag! Group stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wag! Group Co. ( NASDAQ:PET Free Report ) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,558 shares during the period. Wag! Group comprises 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.55% of Wag! Group worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,427.25%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

