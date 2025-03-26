Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded down 15% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 355,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.