Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 355,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

