Vow 1-Day Volume Reaches $275,646.21 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $275,646.21 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

