Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Announces Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 611.50 ($7.92). The stock had a trading volume of 20,696,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,209. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 511 ($6.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 780.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 650 ($8.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.75) to GBX 690 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

