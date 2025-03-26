Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,872 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $164,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 17,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

