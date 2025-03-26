Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,797,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 926,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $54,640,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

FND opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

