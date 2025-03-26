Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 739.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

