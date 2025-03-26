Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

