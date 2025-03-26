Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,421 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 449.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $324,000.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:SUPV opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.02. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

