Virtu Financial LLC Has $612,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.54.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

