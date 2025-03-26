Virtu Financial LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 364,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

