Virtu Financial LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 5.5 %

WULF opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

