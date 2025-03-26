Vertcoin Price Up 30% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $14,534.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,843.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00107538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.11 or 0.00385883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00257957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00020997 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,650,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

