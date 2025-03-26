Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

