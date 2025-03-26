Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.