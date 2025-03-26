Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

