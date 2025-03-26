Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $264.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

