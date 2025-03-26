Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Boosted by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

