Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 572,564 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,019,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $2,554,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 415,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 555,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 771,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

